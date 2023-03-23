Associate Professor / Assistant Professor, Department of English Language Education (Ref: 2300252)

Applicants for Associate Professor should possess evidence of strong research output and publication in relevant field(s) and a strong research track record and impact. Applicants for Assistant Professor should possess evidence of scholarship, research, and publications in the relevant field(s), evidence of plans for future development and capacity to work with schools and education professionals.

For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/ele/.

For details, please visit:

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25298/AssoProf_AsstProf_ELE_2300252.pdf