Associate Professor / Assistant Professor, Department of English Language Education (Ref: 2300252)

The appointee will participate in teaching, research, knowledge transfer and community service. He/she is required to be actively involved in research that leads to successful grant proposals and publications in recognized refereed journals. He/she will also develop, evaluate and teach in programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels; provide guidance to students in the capacity of academic adviser; supervise students on teaching practice and contribute to departmental and faculty activities and management. The appointee is expected to lead a team to enhance the capacity building and research development in the area of digital humanities.
Applicants for Associate Professor should possess evidence of strong research output and publication in relevant field(s) and a strong research track record and impact. Applicants for Assistant Professor should possess evidence of scholarship, research, and publications in the relevant field(s), evidence of plans for future development and capacity to work with schools and education professionals.
