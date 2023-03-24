Associate Professor / Assistant Professor, Department of International Education (Ref: 2201178)

The Department seeks to appoint an Associate or Assistant Professor in international and comparative higher education and policy studies. Candidates academically qualified in international and comparative education, higher education, education policy, and/or education studies, with a disciplinary background in the social sciences (i.e., sociology, psychology, political science, or economics), philosophy, qualitative, and/or quantitative research methodology are encouraged to apply.
