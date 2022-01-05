Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor, Department of Literature and Cultural Studies (Ref: 2100439)

The Department seeks applications for a full-time academic position in modern Chinese literature. The ideal candidate will specialize in one of the department’s existing areas of strength, like Chinese literature and/or culture (including Hong Kong literature), or may have interests that extend to the department’s other disciplinary areas, like history, cultural studies, creative writing, or humanities education. Additional interests in emerging areas like digital humanities, public history, or cultural heritage as well as knowledge and experiences in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) would also be advantages. The ideal candidate will be able to extend the department’s national and international networks. Applicants with substantial previous experience may be considered for the rank of Associate Professor.