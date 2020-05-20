Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Mathematics Education) , EdUHK

Founded in 1994 and awarded the University title in 2016, The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) is a publicly funded university, dedicated to the advancement of learning and teaching through a diverse offering of academic and research programmes up to doctoral level in teacher education and complementary disciplines, such as the social sciences and humanities.
The University aspires to further enhance its role as a leading university in the Asia Pacific region and beyond, with a focus on educational research, development and innovation, and recognized for its excellence in nurturing outstanding and caring professionals as well as the impact of scholarship.
The University has an academic/teaching staff strength of about 450 and total student headcount of about 11,000. It has a Graduate School and three Faculties, namely, Faculty of Education and Human Development, Faculty of Humanities, and Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, comprising 16 academic departments, as well as various University-level and Faculty-level research and professional development centres. For more information about the University, please visit http://www.eduhk.hk.
Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Mathematics Education)
(Ref: AssoProf/AsstProf/MIT/0320)
Department of Mathematics and Information Technology
Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
For information on the Department, please visit this website: http://www.eduhk.hk/mit.
Applicants should have a doctoral degree in Mathematics Education, Mathematics and Statistics or a related discipline, with a good knowledge of the curriculum and pedagogy of Mathematics in local schools. They should be active researchers with a growing publication record, be able to continue conducting research that attracts competitive external funding and leads to publications in leading international journals, and have post-qualification teaching experience in the tertiary education sector and commitment to high quality teaching. For the post of Associate Professor, applicants must also show the capacity for academic leadership in promoting teaching, research, and community services in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific Region. Bilingual competency in English and Chinese will be advantageous. The appointees are expected to commence the employment in August 2020.
The Department is now seeking enthusiastic, qualified and highly dedicated person to take part in a number of teaching and research activities in Mathematics education. The appointee is expected to teach undergraduate and postgraduate courses, conduct research, supervise student projects and field experiences, and undertake administrative duties as assigned.
