Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Mathematics Education) (Ref: AssoProf/AsstProf/MIT/0920)

The Department is now seeking enthusiastic, qualified and highly dedicated person to take part in a number of teaching and research activities in Mathematics education. For the post of Associate Professor, applicants must also show the capacity for academic leadership in promoting teaching, research, and community services in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific Region. Bilingual competency in English and Chinese will be advantageous.
Applicants should have a doctoral degree in Mathematics Education, Mathematics and Statistics or a related discipline, with a good knowledge of the curriculum and pedagogy of Mathematics in local schools. They should be active researchers with a growing publication record, be able to continue conducting research that attracts competitive external funding and leads to publications in leading international journals, and have post-qualification teaching experience in the tertiary education sector and commitment to high quality teaching.
The appointee is expected to teach undergraduate and postgraduate courses, conduct research, supervise student projects and field experiences, and undertake administrative duties as assigned.
Application Forms are obtainable from (a) http://www.eduhk.hk/hro/applyfor.htm; or (b) the Human Resources Office, 3/F, Cho Kwai Chee Foundation Building, The Education University of Hong Kong, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong. The completed Application Form, together with full CV, should be sent to the Human Resources Office by email to [email protected] or by post to the above address on or before 14 October 2020. Please quote the reference number of the position in the application and mark “Strictly Confidential – Job Application” on the envelope. Personal data provided by applicants will be used for recruitment and other employment-related purposes. For details of the Personal Information Collection Statement, please refer to http://www.eduhk.hk/jobsopp/index.php?glang=en.