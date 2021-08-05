Associate Professor / Assistant Professor / Senior Lecturer II / Lecturer I / Lecturer II – Key Strategic Areas (Ref: KeyStrategicAreas/0721)

The University seeks to recruit enthusiastic, talented and highly dedicated persons to take part in the development for the following Key Strategic Areas : English Studies and Digital Communication; Digital Humanities; Artificial Intelligence and Education; Educational Technology; Sports and Life Coaching; Heritage Studies and Museum Education; Arts Management; Family Studies and Family Education; Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Project Management and Programme Innovation.
For details, please visit: www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/22598/AssoProf_AsstProf_SLII_LI_LII_Key%20Strategic%20Areas_0721.pdf