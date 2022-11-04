Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Three posts), Department of Social Sciences (Ref: 2200944)

To further enhance its research and teaching strengths, the Department invites applications for full-time Associate/Assistant Professors with expertise in (a) Sustainability Studies, (b) Sociology and Community Studies, and (c) Personal Finance/Personal Finance Education. The appointees are expected to be active researchers and able to collaborate with colleagues on research that leads to publications in leading international journals and successfully acquire external research funding. The appointees will participate in activities related to teaching, research, project supervision, curriculum and programme development, and programme and course management at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.