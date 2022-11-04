Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Two posts), Department of Asian and Policy Studies (Ref: 2200808)

The Department is looking for potential candidates to engage in the following strategic research themes: (i) Public and Social Management; (ii) China Studies; and (iii) quantitative or computational methods. The appointees will participate in activities related to teaching, research, project supervision, curriculum and programme development, together with programme and course management at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. They are expected to be an active researcher, able to collaborate with colleagues on research that leads to publications in leading international journals and successfully acquire external research funding. Applicants should provide evidence of past and current research and teaching accomplishments.