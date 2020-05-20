Associate Professor, Department of English Language Education, EdUHK

Founded in 1994 and awarded the University title in 2016, The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) is a publicly funded university, dedicated to the advancement of learning and teaching through a diverse offering of academic and research programmes up to doctoral level in teacher education and complementary disciplines, such as the social sciences and humanities.
The University aspires to further enhance its role as a leading university in the Asia Pacific region and beyond, with a focus on educational research, development and innovation, and recognized for its excellence in nurturing outstanding and caring professionals as well as the impact of scholarship.
The University has an academic/teaching staff strength of about 450 and total student headcount of about 11,000. It has a Graduate School and three Faculties, namely, Faculty of Education and Human Development, Faculty of Humanities, and Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, comprising 16 academic departments, as well as various University-level and Faculty-level research and professional development centres. For more information about the University, please visit http://www.eduhk.hk.
Associate Professor (Ref:AssoProf/ELE/0919)
Department of English Language Education
For information on the Department, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/ele/.
Applicants should have a Doctoral Degree in the discipline of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, or a closely related field, preferably with several years of post-qualification teaching experience. They should have a demonstrated ability to conduct high quality research. Expertise in English as the Medium of Instruction or Content-Language Integrated Learning, e-learning, language teacher education, or related fields will be an advantage.
The appointee will participate in teaching, research, knowledge transfer and community service. He/she is required to be actively involved in research that leads to successful grant proposals and publications in recognized refereed journals. He/she will also develop, evaluate and teach in programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels; provide guidance to students in the capacity of academic adviser; supervise students on teaching practice and contribute to departmental and faculty activities and management.
