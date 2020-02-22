Associate professor

(1) Applicants must hold a doctoral degree or Ph.D. in the relevant research field.

(2) Applicants must possess an advanced knowledge of woody biomass, forest products and nontimber

forest products, their utilization and further improvement of their function to create a

sustainable society with excellent research achievements and educational experiences in forest bioresource technology.

(3) Applicants must have the ability to provide research tutelage regarding forest bioresource

technology for undergraduate and graduate students both in Japanese and English.

(4) Applicants must arrive at his/her post on the scheduled starting date.