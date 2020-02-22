The Laboratory of Forest Bioresource Technology, Research Faculty of Agriculture, Hokkaido University invites applications for an associate professor position.
(1) Applicants must hold a doctoral degree or Ph.D. in the relevant research field.
(2) Applicants must possess an advanced knowledge of woody biomass, forest products and nontimber
forest products, their utilization and further improvement of their function to create a
sustainable society with excellent research achievements and educational experiences in forest bioresource technology.
(3) Applicants must have the ability to provide research tutelage regarding forest bioresource
technology for undergraduate and graduate students both in Japanese and English.
(4) Applicants must arrive at his/her post on the scheduled starting date.
Lectures, seminars, experimental & field works, practical training and exercise courses for
graduate and undergraduate students, related to forest bioresource technology.
For more information, visit https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/0129_AssocPr...