AssociateProfessor, Department of Early Childhood Education (Ref: AssoProf/ECE/0520)

Application Forms are obtainable from (a) https://www.eduhk.hk/hro/applyfor.htm; or (b) the Human Resources Office, 3/F, Cho Kwai Chee FoundationBuilding, The Education University of Hong Kong, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, NewTerritories, Hong Kong. The completed Application Form, together with full CVand a statement of their suitability for the post, should be sent to the Human Resources Office by email to [email protected] or by post to the above address. Review of applications will start from 1 June 2020, and will continue until the posts are filled. Please quote the reference number of the position in the application and mark “Strictly Confidential –Job Application” on the envelope. Personal data provided by applicants will be used for recruitment and other employment-related purposes. For details of the Personal Information Collection Statement, please refer to http://www.eduhk.hk/jobsopp/index.php?glang=en.