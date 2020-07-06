AssociateProfessor, Department of Early Childhood Education (Ref: AssoProf/ECE/0520)

The Department now seeks post of Associate Professor with a relevant Doctoral Degree. Applicants should have strong track record in research and teaching and in one /several areas set out below: Language Instruction; Play, Art and Creativity; Educational Leadership and Administration; Curriculum and Instruction; Special Education in Early Childhood Education
Applicants should have a Doctoral Degree in a relevant area, a strong record of research and teaching, a programmatic plan for future development,and the capacity to work with schools and education professionals. Bilingual competency in English and Chinese and an appreciation of the challenges of working in a multicultural context will be advantageous.
The successful candidate(s) is required to be actively involved in research that leads to successful grant proposals and publications in recognized refereed journals. He/she will contribute to the growth and development of the Department;perform teaching and education-related activities/duties; assist in designing, implementing, evaluating andco-ordinating course/programmes/curriculum; supervise students in teaching practice and project work; conduct research or other scholarly activities; and work with schools and education policy-makers in improving schooling for all learners.
Application Forms are obtainable from (a) https://www.eduhk.hk/hro/applyfor.htm; or (b) the Human Resources Office, 3/F, Cho Kwai Chee FoundationBuilding, The Education University of Hong Kong, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, NewTerritories, Hong Kong. The completed Application Form, together with full CVand a statement of their suitability for the post, should be sent to the Human Resources Office by email to [email protected] or by post to the above address. Review of applications will start from 1 June 2020, and will continue until the posts are filled. Please quote the reference number of the position in the application and mark “Strictly Confidential –Job Application” on the envelope. Personal data provided by applicants will be used for recruitment and other employment-related purposes. For details of the Personal Information Collection Statement, please refer to http://www.eduhk.hk/jobsopp/index.php?glang=en.