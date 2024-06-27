BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024 - Global View, Asian Touch

The five-day gathering includes a three-day conference featuring internationally-renowned speakers, company presentations from Asia and around the world, BIO One-on-One Partnering™ meetings, a full program of focus symposia and workshops, and an international exhibition. Each element of the gathering will be accessible online in either live or on-demand formats; ideal for repeat viewings or for delegates unable to attend in person. Online participation in 2023 was strong, including 2,500+ online conference views and 100,000+ online exhibition views.

This year’s theme, Global View, Asian Touch, showcases the opportunities that exist within Asian’s fast-moving economies, its dynamic and innovation-generating biomedical ecosystems, and its globally-connected bioindustry production and value chains. Featuring the latest

advances from the therapeutic, diagnostic, medical equipment, and service sectors, BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024 is notably hosted in Taiwan, already recognized worldwide for its ICT industries, now with fast-growing, innovation-driven biotech and medtech sectors, leading to an increasing engagement with the international biomedical community. The event promises attendees a diverse range of seminars, panel discussions, and satellite symposia on industry- critical, cutting-edge topics, featuring insights from 100+ renowned speakers, along with networking opportunities with high-quality companies and solution providers.

The Conference will focus on five major areas: Innovation forum, Investment summit, Regional collaboration forum, Company presentations, and Satellite symposia.

BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024 will again feature the renowned BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform, an easy-to-use online meeting scheduling system to search for and identify potential partners, collaborators, investors and in- and out-licensing opportunities. Face-to-face meetings will be held over private and secure video links 24 hours a day during the event period. With over 5,500+ meeting requests made via the system during BIO Asia–Taiwan 2023 and with an 68% increase in meetings scheduled over the year before, partnering is again expected to be a highly popular activity. Registration will open in May and the BIO One-on-One Partnering system will open in June.

BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024 will showcase Taiwan's growing digital advantage in the biomed sector and highlight advances in biotech, pharmaceutical, medical devices, precision medicine, AI applications, ICT, IoT technologies, and new healthcare/medical investment opportunities.

From any point on the globe, make sure to join us at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024!