Bioinformatician - GeDaC

Duties & Responsibilities
- Build and reproduce pipelines to process all types of DNA and RNA sequencing data
- Perform quality control over all data being generated locally by the Genomics Bench
- Maintain all source code within Git and Dockerize all pipeline components
- Deploy pipelines on AWS and run on-demand
- Liaise with the Scaling Unit to convert pipelines into scalable workflows
- To build and maintain general infrastructure components of the GeDaC cloud-based platform (e.g. genomic databases)
- Provide on-demand bioinformatics support for CSI investigators
- Any other services as requested by supervisors
Requirements
- Masters or Ph.D. in genetics, genomics, bioinformatics, computational biology, or related fields with 2 years of working experience
- Solid foundation in biology and genomics
- Experience processing and analyzing high-throughput sequencing data
- Appreciable Python and/or R programming skills
- Familiarity with cluster (including HPC) and/or cloud computing
- Excellent written and spoken English
Preferences
- Experience analyzing legacy data types (microarrays, CGH arrays, etc.)
- Authorship on scientific publications
- Software development experience
- Experience with collaborative software development via github/gitlab