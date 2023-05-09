Business Development Officer

The key purpose of this role is to help the team identify/establish (i) the industrial contacts for potential revenue/funding, and (ii) the strategic partners for future spinoff and/or other commercial enterprises Central to the role is the building and maintenance of effective relationships with industry, with international collaborators, with funders, with scientists and, with stakeholders.
1. Management and reporting of industry projects
- Assist with developing strategic directions to maximise contract research revenues
- Assist to identify, analyse and advise on strategic opportunities and required positioning to ensure research revenue generation
- Support researchers in the development of quality, fundable research proposals
- Assist to develop and propose business models which enable and support research funding
- Monitor and report progress on research contracts including key achievements comprising outcomes, outputs, milestone achievement, publications and contractual matters
- Liaise with external funding agencies on quality and audit purposes
- Interface as required with higher management offices
2. Seek and engage industry players for collaborations and commercialisation
- Assist to maximise research revenue capture through industry funding
- Assist to develop and propose business models which enable and support research funding
3. Seek and engage investors for new venture creation
- Identify and connect possible investors with PIs’ start-ups.
4. Special Projects
- Undertake special initiatives at the discretion of the Lead PI
5. Other duties & responsibilities
- Any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Degree or Master in Science, Medicine, or related field
- At least 2 years’ commercialization experience in nucleic acids therapeutics or gene therapy field
- Preference will be given to candidates with experience in
- Business development of multiple projects
- Industry relationships
- IP and commercial licenses
- Good team player
- Excellent writing and reporting ability
- Excellent communication and presentation skills