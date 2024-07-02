Call for Abstracts: 37th National Geoscience Conference (NGC 2024)

The Organizing Committee of NGC 2024 invites you to submit abstracts for oral and poster presentations on your latest research findings in all fields of geoscience.
Theme: Geoscience for a Sustainable Future
Sub-themes:
- Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Hazards and Engineering Geology
- Climate Change and Energy Mineral Resources
- Groundwater Resources
- Conservation Geology, Geotourism
- Quaternary, Coastal and Marine Geology
- Tectonics and Structural Geology
- Stratigraphy, Sedimentology and Paleontology
- Karst
- Geochemistry
- Geophysics, Geospatial Applications and Geotechnology
- Policies, Ethics and Professional Practice
Abstract Submission Deadline: August 1st , 2024
Join us at NGC 2024 and share your valuable insights in shaping a sustainable future!
For further information, please visit the conference website: https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024
