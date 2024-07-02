Call for Abstracts: 37th National Geoscience Conference (NGC 2024)

Theme: Geoscience for a Sustainable Future

Sub-themes:

Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Hazards and Engineering Geology

Climate Change and Energy Mineral Resources

Groundwater Resources

Conservation Geology, Geotourism

Quaternary, Coastal and Marine Geology

Tectonics and Structural Geology

Stratigraphy, Sedimentology and Paleontology

Karst

Geochemistry

Geophysics, Geospatial Applications and Geotechnology

Policies, Ethics and Professional Practice

Abstract Submission Deadline: August 1st , 2024

Join us at NGC 2024 and share your valuable insights in shaping a sustainable future!

For further information, please visit the conference website: https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024

Also see the conference listing in our Events Calendar.