Call for Abstracts: 37th National Geoscience Conference (NGC 2024)

The Organizing Committee of NGC 2024 invites you to submit abstracts for oral and poster presentations on your latest research findings in all fields of geoscience.

Theme: Geoscience for a Sustainable Future

Sub-themes:

  • Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Hazards and Engineering Geology
  • Climate Change and Energy Mineral Resources
  • Groundwater Resources
  • Conservation Geology, Geotourism
  • Quaternary, Coastal and Marine Geology
  • Tectonics and Structural Geology
  • Stratigraphy, Sedimentology and Paleontology
  • Karst
  • Geochemistry
  • Geophysics, Geospatial Applications and Geotechnology
  • Policies, Ethics and Professional Practice

Abstract Submission Deadline: August 1st , 2024

Join us at NGC 2024 and share your valuable insights in shaping a sustainable future!

For further information, please visit the conference website:  https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024

Also see the conference listing in our Events Calendar.

Malaysia
Discipline: 
Earth Sciences
Posted:
02 Jul 2024
