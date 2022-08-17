Call for Applications: 2022 OWSD Early Career Fellowships for women scientists

The Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) is pleased to inform you that the 2022 Call for Applications for the OWSD Early Career Fellowships for women scientists is now open.

We ask you to please share this opportunity with any eligible women scientists in your own networks who could benefit from this opportunity.

This Fellowship is a prestigious award of up to USD 50,000, generously provided by Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), and is offered to women scientists from eligible Science and Technology Lagging Countries (STLCs) who have completed their PhDs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects within the last 10 years and are employed at an academic or scientific research institute in one of the eligible countries. Early Career fellows are supported for three years to continue their research at an international level while based at their home institutes, to build up research groups that will attract international visitors, and to link with industry.

The fellowship provides funding for a wide range of expenses, including equipment, consumables, research visits, exchanges and programmes, teaching and assistance, information resources, product development and linking with industry, outreach, communications and networking, and other expenses. A full list of eligible expenses is available in the attached Call for Applications. Fellows will also take part in two training workshops on leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

All details regarding eligibility, specifications of the research projects, selection and how to apply are available here.

The deadline for completed online applications is Monday, September 19, 2022.

The official language for the application is English.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions is also available here.

To learn more about the benefits of this fellowship, view a short video here.

Please also find attached a graphic which can be shared on social media (or printed and posted at your institutions). We encourage you again to please share this opportunity.

Questions about this fellowship can be sent to [email protected].