Call for Expressions of Interest: Lead of research consortium promoting CLimate Adaptation and REsilience (CLARE) in ASEAN

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC) are pleased to release this call for expressions of interest (EoI) to lead and implement research that enhances urban resilience to climate change in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

This call is held under the CLimate Adaptation and REsilience (CLARE) framework research programme, primarily funded by the UK FCDO with 15% co-funding from IDRC. This call is the first stage of a process through which CLARE expects to partner with one institution that creates and leads a consortium of applied research projects in lower-income (ODA-eligible) ASEAN countries while promoting collaboration with institution in non-ODA-eligible countries.

Background

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report on Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability highlights the urgent need for adaptation to climate change, particularly for the world’s most vulnerable populations. Similarly, the ASEAN State of Climate Change Report warns that Southeast Asia is already suffering significant climate impacts, which threaten decades of development progress and require immediate resilience and adaptation interventions.

In response to these challenges, the CLimate Adaptation and REsilience (CLARE) framework research programme, in collaboration with the ASEAN Working Group on Climate Change, is releasing a call for expressions of interest to lead and implement research aimed at enhancing urban climate resilience in ASEAN member states.

Scope

Interested applicants are invited to demonstrate that their organization and proposed team are able to lead a consortium for impactful research on climate adaptation and resilience in multiple Southeast Asian countries. Successful candidates will be invited to submit a full proposal.

Funding and duration

Through an Applicant Organization, CLARE intends to fund a consortium of researchers in the ASEAN region, with a budget of up to the equivalent of GBP2 million (CAD3.4 million). The contract duration will not exceed 24 months, including all research activities and final reporting.

Description of work

The following are activities to be performed by the Applicant Organization.

​​Set up and manage call for proposals, a peer review committee, an advisory committee, grants, technical reports

Support to research cohort (sub-grantees)

Contribute to advancing knowledge and policy dialogues

Identify and coordinate international collaboration and engagement

Monitoring and evaluation and reporting

The full description of the scope of work is in the call document.

How to submit an EoI

First, review the call document, which outlines the required expertise and application criteria.

Next, you can visit the application portal and submit your EoI here.