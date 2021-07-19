Career Accelerator Postdoctoral Fellowship Posting

Applicants should fulfil the following criteria:

(i) Have a PhD degree within the prior 18 months from the deadline of the application or to have received their PhDs by the time they commence the fellowship,

(ii) Work in any discipline of cancer research,

(iii) Excellent track record of research accomplishments,

(iv) Keen to embark on exciting and innovative projects in experimental and/or bioinformatics laboratories,

(v) Aspire to be leaders in biomedical research.

For more details, please visit https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/training-program/career-accelerator-postdoctoral-fellowship/.