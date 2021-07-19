Career Accelerator Postdoctoral Fellowship Posting

The Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI) Career Accelerator Postdoctoral Fellowship invites outstanding applicants at the level of early-stage postdoctoral fellows. The awardees will be hosted within established research labs to develop their independent research programs and collaborate with other exceptional researchers. They will receive a competitive salary package with an annual research grant of up to SGD$25,000 per year and equipment grant of SGD$5,000. Access to state-of-the-art core facilities will be provided. The tenure is up to three years.
Applicants should fulfil the following criteria:
(i) Have a PhD degree within the prior 18 months from the deadline of the application or to have received their PhDs by the time they commence the fellowship,
(ii) Work in any discipline of cancer research,
(iii) Excellent track record of research accomplishments,
(iv) Keen to embark on exciting and innovative projects in experimental and/or bioinformatics laboratories,
(v) Aspire to be leaders in biomedical research.
For more details, please visit https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/training-program/career-accelerator-postdoctoral-fellowship/.
Interested applicants should apply via: https://career44.sapsf.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=6350&company=nationalunP2
Please submit the following to [email protected]. Please indicate “Application for CSI Career Accelerator Postdoctoral Fellowship” in the subject title.
a) Cover letter,
b) Curriculum Vitae, including full publication list,
c) Two-page research proposal (excluding references) summarising the background, significance, and aims and methods of the proposed research,
d) Names and contact information (email and phone number) of 2 – 3 references (including PhD supervisor),
e) List of potential host labs contacted.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 31 July 2021