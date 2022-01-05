Chair Professor / Professor / Associate Professor - Global STEM Professorship Scheme (Ref: Prof/GSPS/0521)

The University seeks to recruit internationally renowned STEM scholars under the Global STEM Professorship Scheme which is partially funded by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The successful appointee(s) will aid the University to scale new heights in teaching and research activities, and expand the Innovation & Technology talent pool of Hong Kong in the long run. The applicant’s research directions should focus on the following areas: (i) Data analysis (including visual and sound), AI and Big Data; (ii) Educational technology, robotics and STEM applications in special education needs, early childhood education, humanities/language learning and related areas; and (iii) innovative overseas STEM education interventions.