The Climate Investment Challenge calls on graduate students to develop and describe creative financial solutions and innovations addressing the defining challenge of our time – climate change. This could include identifying untapped climate finance opportunities or developing innovative financial structures or instruments that improve the bankability of climate investments.

There is no single right answer. In the battle against climate change and its impacts, ideas across all sectors, topics and regions are important!



The winning and runner-up teams will be awarded £10,000 and £5,000 respectively.



More information: https://www.climateinvestmentchallenge.com/