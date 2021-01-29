The Climate Investment Challenge calls on graduate students to develop and describe creative financial solutions and innovations addressing the defining challenge of our time – climate change.
The Climate Investment Challenge calls on graduate students to develop and describe creative financial solutions and innovations addressing the defining challenge of our time – climate change. This could include identifying untapped climate finance opportunities or developing innovative financial structures or instruments that improve the bankability of climate investments.
There is no single right answer. In the battle against climate change and its impacts, ideas across all sectors, topics and regions are important!
The winning and runner-up teams will be awarded £10,000 and £5,000 respectively.
More information: https://www.climateinvestmentchallenge.com/
Eligibility:
Students enrolled in a postgraduate degree (Masters, MBA or PhD-level) at the time of the submission. The challenge is open globally to students from all academic backgrounds. Undergraduate students may participate as long as the leader of the group is enrolled in a postgraduate degree. Students will have to form teams of 2 to 5 members.
Stage 1: February 21, 2021: Submit your team’s Concept Note.
Stage 2: Semi-Finals:
- March 8, 2021: Semi-Finalists announced.
- March 28, 2021: Semi-Finalists submit a more detailed slide deck presentation of your idea.
Stage 3: Finals:
- April 18, 2021: Finalists announced.
- June 2021: Finals event with judging panel @ Imperial College.