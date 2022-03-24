Core Facility Manager - Dr Jason Pitt/ A.Prof. Touati's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

The Cancer Science Institute (CSI) of Singapore -- a part of the National University of Singapore -- is seeking a manager for its Genomics and Data Analytics Core (GeDaC). He/she will be responsible for designing and implementing a technical roadmap for genome science at CSI. This is an opportunity to support CSI’s vision to become a world leader in cancer genome science. With a team of laboratory assistants, bioinformaticians, and software engineers, the GeDaC is expected to provide:

1) Bespoke bioinformatics pipelines and technical assistance to individual projects

2) A scalable infrastructure for DNA/RNA-seq processing and analytics

3) Assistance with data management and storage

4) Sequencing library preparation techniques and validation services

The Core Manager will oversee both scientific and administrative operations to ensure the aforementioned deliverables are met. All solutions must be agile and evolve over time to adapt to new standards. Finally, this individual will liaise with key personnel to ensure interoperability of CSI platforms with other key stakeholders in Singapore.

The Core Manager will report to the CSI Director as well as a Technical Advisory Board. Successful candidates will have a deep background in either genome analysis or genomics project management. He/She must possess long-term vision while maintaining a keen sense of near-term prioritization. As GeDaC solutions will be built upon Amazon Web Services (AWS), familiarity with cloud-based architecture is a must. This individual must possess the technical savvy to explain, troubleshoot, and solve issues with scientists, software developers and bioinformaticians. The ideal candidate would be a very effective communicator with people of diverse backgrounds.



Qualifications

● Ph.D in bioinformatics, genomics, computational biology, computer science, or related field

● 3+ years post-PhD experience

● Excellent academic track record as evidenced by publications

● Expertise in high-throughput sequencing analysis

● Software development experience

● Familiarity with cloud architecture

● Previous team management experience

● Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English

ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS WHICH WILL BE AN ADVANTAGE:

● Familiarity with computer hardware

● Knowledge of sequencing library preparation techniques

● Experience migrating data and workloads to the cloud

● Familiarity with the AWS software stack

● Familiarity with system management, quality and security practices (e.g. ISO certification)