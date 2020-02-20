Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists

The fellowships are available to radio, television, print and web journalists, age 25 to 35, from mainly developing countries who are interested in coming to New York to report on international affairs during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The fellowships will begin in early September and extend to late November and will include the cost of travel and accommodations in New York, as well as a per diem allowance.



The fellowship program is open to journalists who are native to the mainly developing countries in Africa, Asia (including Pacific Island nations), and Latin America/the Caribbean and are currently working for media organizations. They must have approval from their media organizations to spend up to three months in New York to report from the United Nations.

In an effort to rotate recipient countries, the Fund will not consider journalist applications for 2020 from nations of the 2019 selected program participants: Egypt, Nigeria, Trinidad/Tobago and Zimbabwe.

Journalists are selected each year after a review of all applications. The journalists who are awarded fellowships are given the incomparable opportunity to observe international diplomatic deliberations at the United Nations, to make professional contacts that will serve them for years to come, to interact with seasoned journalists from around the world, and to gain a broader perspective and understanding of matters of global concern. Many past fellows have risen to prominence in their professional and countries. The program is not intended to provide basic skills training to journalists; all participants are media professionals.

The application deadline is Friday, March 6, 2020. For more information, visit http://unjournalismfellowship.org/.