Director, Programs - Four positions

IDRC is an experienced leader that for 50 years has been funding research and innovation to improve lives and livelihoods in the developing regions of the world. IDRC makes strategic investments to ignite high-quality research that generate sustainable, inclusive solutions to global challenges – contributing to building a secure and prosperous world. As a Canadian Crown corporation, IDRC collaborates with local actors, builds alliances and amplifies knowledge that responds to the needs articulated in the developing world

The world is changing rapidly and is faced with significant challenges in achieving the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development and its goals by 2030. IDRC is currently finalizing its new 10-year strategy to address these challenges and bring knowledge, innovation and solutions developed by research organizations in the Global South to bear on key knowledge gaps; amplify the impact of knowledge by working alongside research users to inform local and global action; and to mobilize strategic alliances with actors who have the combined mandates and know-how to make a greater difference in the developing world than we could ever make on our own. IDRC will explore new paths toward prosperity in the world, drawing across domains of economic growth, inclusive development, new models of climate resilience and food, social and science systems that can anticipate substantial transformations, and help build a more inclusive and sustainable world. IDRC has selected 5 thematic areas of focus, and reorganized into 5 divisions to deliver. IDRC is hiring four Program Directors to lead four of the five new divisions.

As Director, Programs, reporting directly to the Vice-President, Programs and Partnership, you will provide strategic leadership in the development, execution, and evaluation of the Program. You will be responsible for positioning the learning, insights, and results for uptake by key stakeholders in Canada and internationally. An effective communicator, you play a leading role in situating IDRC’s work within key Canadian and global forums and debates. In addition to building and deepening strategic relationships and partnerships with other agencies and funders to increase IDRC’s impact. As a member of Centre Management, you will collaborate with other Program Directors and colleagues across the Centre to achieve IDRC’s vision, strategy, and objectives.

As an ideal candidate you possess a PhD in a discipline related to the work of IDRC’s Programs or a Masters’ degree with significant relevant work experience. You are a credible leader with proven experience in one or more domains relevant to the program priorities: these could include but are not limited to; gender and inclusion expertise; climate change adaptation; resilience or mitigation; food systems; political sciences, human rights, or displacement and migration; democratic governance; global health and health equity; education systems; or sustainable inclusive growth.

With your experience and expertise, you have developed a keen understanding of the main global development challenges and you have new ideas about how applied research can contribute to long term impact and transformation at scale and have an impact on the world. An accomplished leader and communicator, you have strong strategic insight across multiple disciplines and excellent negotiation skills. You are an innovator and have both appetite for continual improvement as well as strong change – management acumen and experience. You value a healthy work culture of inclusion and diversity, collaboration, leadership excellence, and obtaining results, and enjoy developing and mentoring your team. You have strong interpersonal and managerial skills, and superior communication skills in both English and French. You are comfortable interacting with academics, policy makers, and business leaders and have a particular talent for drawing together important stakeholders towards a common goal. Your passion for and commitment to the mission and values of the Centre inspire and motivate your team, your peers, your stakeholders, and your audiences.

To apply for a position, please submit your application and related materials to [email protected] and state the title of the position in the subject line of your e-mail.

IDRC is committed to fostering a culture grounded in diversity, equity and inclusion. The Centre encourages applications from Indigenous people; persons from all gender identities, racial backgrounds and sexual orientations; persons with a disability and visible minorities. Candidates who value and respect the uniqueness of all individuals and would contribute to our diverse environment are also invited to apply.

