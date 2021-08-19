Earth-Life Science: origins, evolution, habitability, and sustainability of living planets. Funded Master-PhD course opportunities.

Earth-Life Science: origins, evolution, habitability, and sustainability of living planets

We will foster students who wish to tackle fundamental questions in natural science such as the origin and evolution of living planets, and solve global issues such as the environment, climate, water, and resources that are essential to our long-term survival. The interdisciplinary and international research capabilities of the Earth and Life Science Institute (ELSI) — a World Premiere International Research Center (WPI) — will benefit the education of graduate students.

Objectives

Become an inter-disciplinary leader capable of transformative breakthroughs rooted in the study of natural systems

In addition to specialized skills in the fields of planetary science, biology, and chemistry, students will develop the following skills: 1) the ability to integrate understanding across different spatial and temporal scales, 2) the ability to tackle global issues facing humanity and complex problems such as the origin of life, including extraterrestrial life, and 3) the communication skills necessary to demonstrate international leadership.

In doctoral dissertation research, students explore and expand frontier research areas relevant to the origin and evolution of planets and life. In addition to working in focus areas that form the bulk of a doctoral thesis, students work across fields and are exposed to knowledge through inter-laboratory internships, internships in the private sector, and those at overseas research institutions, and develop the leadership skills necessary to become global leaders.

Orientation webinars for international students to introduce the course and the entrance examination will be held on:

Session 1 – Thu, 9 Sep 2021 at 23:00 UTC (Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 08:00 JST)

Session 2 – Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 11:00 UTC (Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 20:00 JST)

The content of both sessions is the same, and the target audience is for 4th year undergraduate students that are aiming to start the Masters’ course from April 2022 or later.

To join the orientation webinar, please send the following information to <edu-info [at] elsi.jp> (replace [at] to @). The application deadline is 24 hours before the start of the webinar.

Subject line of the email: “Application to participate in the orientation of ELSI course”

Name:

University:

Affiliated faculty/department:

Academic advisor (if any):

Country:

Desired session: (session 1 or 2)

