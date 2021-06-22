Evert Clark/Seth Payne Award for Young Science Journalists

Now in its 32nd year, CASW's Evert Clark/Seth Payne Award was created to recognize the contributions to journalism of both Ev Clark and Seth Payne.

The award is intended to encourage young science writers by recognizing outstanding reporting and writing in any field of science. The 2021 winner will receive $1,000.

The award is given in memory of Ev Clark, a veteran journalist at Business Week, The New York Times and Newsweek, and Seth Payne, his long-time friend and colleague at Business Week and a founder of the award. It is designed to carry on the work of both men, who offered friendship and advice to generations of young journalists. To make a donation to the Evert Clark fund or another CASW award or fellowship, see CASW's support page.

Rules

The award is limited to non-technical, print and online journalism. Articles published in newspapers (including college newspapers), magazines, newsletters and websites are eligible. Both freelancers and staff writers are eligible. (Books, as well as articles in technical journals and trade association publications are not eligible).

Science writing includes, but is not limited to, writing in the biological, physical, environmental, computer, and space sciences, along with technology, mathematics, health and science policy.

Entries will be judged on the basis of accuracy, clarity, insightfulness, fairness, resourcefulness, and timeliness.

Applicants must be age 30 or younger. The 2021 award will be limited to those applicants whose 31st birthday is July 1, 2021 or later.

Applications for the 2021 award will be accepted beginning January 1, 2021. Applicants may submit a single article or series, or up to four individual pieces. Articles must be published between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, but an entire series will be accepted if most parts are published between those dates. Applications may be submitted by the author or on the author's behalf. All entries must be submitted in English.

Entries should not be elaborate. They may be submitted online through the CASW fellowships and awards site, http://casw.submittable.com/submit. All entries and submissions for the 2021 award must be received by JUNE 30, 2021.

Please contact Sylvia Kantor with any questions.

Judging and Presentation

The award is judged by a panel of science writers and scientists selected by CASW and the Clark/Payne Fund, which was originally established at the National Press Foundation and is now managed by CASW.

Past Winners