Executive (Cancer Programme)

The position exists to provide: (1) Administrative support to the NUS Cancer Programme. (2) Administrative support to Principal Investigators/Faculty
BSc, preferably in business administration, management, Finance, Mass Communication, Life Sciences or related field of study. Candidates with equivalent experience may also apply.
• Preference will be given to candidates with experience in;
- Administrative management of research involving multiple faculty including but not restricted to HR, Grants budget, Outreach, Finance
- Coordinating and tracking multiple projects
- Background in life sciences
- SAP system
• 3 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position
• Able to work independently, effectively and a good team player
• Proactive, committed, creative, meticulous and results-oriented
• Excellent writing and reporting ability
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Good interpersonal skills
For N2CR: Note that precise role will depend on experience/ aptitude and the role may not encompass all of the duties indicated below
Grant
• Assist with grant applications, manage the review process
• Provide administrative support to scientists for the IRB/ DSRB, IACUC, safety/ risk and other research regulatory requirements
HR
• Assist with HR related matters including preparation of job descriptions, liaising with NUS HR, payroll funds check
• Induction of new recruits, keep records of N2CR staff list, maintenance of profiles for NUS Cancer Programme members on websites
Outreach
• Assist with outreach including organisation of both virtual and face-to-face events, fundraising activities, workshops and seminars
• Mass communication, manage media relations, prepare and update events on newsletter and website
• Publicity of N2CR and research news, where applicable
• Manage content on N2CR website
• Handle N2CR Membership
Finance
• Assist with financial administration including tracking of budgets, virements, procurement, claims
• Liaison with the Finance Team for efficient management of financial affairs both the N2CR members and of the N2CR itself
Support For Principal Investigators:
• Assist in recruitment process of new team members and assist them to settle in once employed
• Assist in grant/ budget, claims and procurement related matters
• Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence.
> Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.
> Maintain computerized grant/ financial data and progress reports
Other Duties & Responsibilities
• Any other duties as assigned by senior management
Applications should include full curriculum vitae and the names, addresses and contact numbers of 3 professional references. Please send applications to:
Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
National University of Singapore Centre for Translational Medicine,
14 Medical Drive, #12-01,
Singapore 117599
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg