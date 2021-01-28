Executive (Cancer Programme)

The position exists to provide: (1) Administrative support to the NUS Cancer Programme. (2) Administrative support to Principal Investigators/Faculty

Requirements: 

BSc, preferably in business administration, management, Finance, Mass Communication, Life Sciences or related field of study. Candidates with equivalent experience may also apply. 

• Preference will be given to candidates with experience in;

 - Administrative management of research involving multiple faculty including but not restricted to HR, Grants budget, Outreach, Finance

 - Coordinating and tracking multiple projects

 - Background in life sciences

 - SAP system

• 3 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position

• Able to work independently, effectively and a good team player

• Proactive, committed, creative, meticulous and results-oriented

• Excellent writing and reporting ability

• Excellent communication and presentation skills

• Good interpersonal skills

 

Responsibilities: 

For N2CR: Note that precise role will depend on experience/ aptitude and the role may not encompass all of the duties indicated below

 

Grant

• Assist with grant applications, manage the review process

• Provide administrative support to scientists for the IRB/ DSRB, IACUC, safety/ risk and other research regulatory requirements

 

HR

• Assist with HR related matters including preparation of job descriptions, liaising with NUS HR, payroll funds check

• Induction of new recruits, keep records of N2CR staff list, maintenance of profiles for NUS Cancer Programme members on websites

 

Outreach

• Assist with outreach including organisation of both virtual and face-to-face events, fundraising activities, workshops and seminars

• Mass communication, manage media relations, prepare and update events on newsletter and website

• Publicity of N2CR and research news, where applicable

• Manage content on N2CR website

• Handle N2CR Membership

 

Finance

• Assist with financial administration including tracking of budgets, virements, procurement, claims

• Liaison with the Finance Team for efficient management of financial affairs both the N2CR members and of the N2CR itself

 

Support For Principal Investigators:

• Assist in recruitment process of new team members and assist them to settle in once employed

• Assist in grant/ budget, claims and procurement related matters

• Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence.

 > Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.

 > Maintain computerized grant/ financial data and progress reports

 

Other Duties & Responsibilities

• Any other duties as assigned by senior management

How to apply: 

Applications should include full curriculum vitae and the names, addresses and contact numbers of 3 professional references. Please send applications to:

Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
National University of Singapore Centre for Translational Medicine,
14 Medical Drive, #12-01,
Singapore 117599
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg

Singapore
Discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Further info website: 
https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/careers/executive-and-professionals/