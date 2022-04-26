Executive (Cancer Science Institute)

Duties And Responsibilities

Marketing & Collaterals

Website

• Assist to manage/update website contents

• Design and generate artwork for website contents

• Conceptualize new website design and layout as and when a refresher is required

Social Media

b. Assist in managing/update CSI Singapore social media contents (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn)

c. Content creation

d. Design and generate artwork for social media contents

Publicity

e. Design publicity posters and EDMs for events and ensure material is sent out in a timely manner

f. Preparing and/or editing publications for internal and external audiences, including newsletters, institute’s website, and annual reports

g. Part of a team to develop corporate gift ideas to improve branding for the institute

h. Plan and coordinate closely with team to identify photography/videography needs including maintaining a repository of stock images for publicity and marketing.

• Regular review of photos/videos, editing and making necessary changes

• Edit photos/videos to achieve highest quality using the appropriate tools

• Ensure all photo equipment is used properly and order supplies as needed

Media & Press Release Efforts

Assist to coordinate the flow of information to the media and frame that information in the best possible light to increase public knowledge of the institute

Press Releases/Annual Reports

a. Select articles to be featured in the newsletter according to authorship and study impact

b. To assist in drafting layman summaries for selected research articles

c. Prepare newsletter to the CSI community

d. Ensure newsletter is disseminated in a timely fashion at the end of every month

e. To pitch research articles to University Communications Office for press releases to be sent out to the relevant media outlets

f. Assisting to arrange press conferences and interviews for senior management levels & scientific staff

Events

As a team, assist to develop, plan and publicise outreach activities in order to increase the profile of the institute within the local as well as international scientific community which includes the following:

• internal research meetings

• local scientific conferences and seminars

• international scientific meetings

• educational programs for undergraduates, JCs, polytechnics & schools

• community engagement

• local or international charitable, fund-raising or profile-raising events

• public appearances, lectures, contests, or exhibits for the institute

• Organize & plan visit programs for the Institute’s guests

• Assist to develop and manage internal activities for staff team building activities such as celebration of festivals, annual staff parties, where required

Any other duties & responsibilities as assigned by senior management.



Qualifications

• Degree or equivalent from recognized university

• Fresh graduates are welcome to apply

• Preference will be given to those with:

o life sciences or other sciences background

o Familiar with digital technology, photo editing software and photographic techniques (Adobe Photoshop, Canva, etc).

• Excellent English communication and writing skills

• Proactive and dedicated, can work independently and as part of a team

• Good project handling, hands-on problem-solving skills