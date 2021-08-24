Executive (Grants) – Administrative Director

Duties & Responsibilities

• Assist with grant applications, manage the review process, and provide administrative support for the IRB, IACUC, safety/risk and other research regulatory requirements

• preparation of budgets for research grants, virements and tracking of grants

• provide primary support and assistance on regular progress/ appraisal/other reports as required under grant terms and conditions

• collation and updating biosketches of PI for collaborative grants and reporting for other purposes, for eg chaired professorship and annual appraisals

• Assist with preparation and submission of research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, project agreements, sub-awards, and contracts

• liaise with, and manage admin issues with NUS & NUHS research offices, Office of Legal Affairs and ILO (on issues of intellectual property, project and research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, etc.), Office of Financial Services, MD6 Finance & HR cluster teams, and external funding agencies

• Assist to organise visits of review panels or advisory boards when required under senior management direction and according to grants’ terms and conditions

• Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence:

o Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.

o Maintain computerized financial data and progress reports

• Assure that policies and procedures for compliance with research-related regulations are up-to-date and reviewed regularly

• Compile bibliometrics and additional information for presentation slides, writeup and design of CSI Annual Report as well as other reports as required

• Work with Outreach Team, NUS and NUHS corporate communications teams and coordinate with scientists on press releases when needed

• Assist in other admin duties such as scheduling appointments, writing meeting minutes and coordinating research/other meetings as well as following up decisions made and other necessary actions as required

• Any other duties as may be assigned by senior management

Requirements

• Degree in Life Sciences, Medicine, or related field

• Preference will be given to candidates with experience in

o coordinating and tracking multiple projects and their progress towards grant requirements

• 3 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position or laboratory supervisory position

• Good team player

• Excellent writing and reporting ability

• Excellent communication and presentation skills