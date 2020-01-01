Faculty positions in Applied Physics

KAUST is currently looking for faculty in Applied Physics.
KAUST offers superb research facilities, generous assured research funding and internationally competitive salaries, attracting top international faculty and students to conduct fundamental and goal-oriented research to address the world's pressing scientific and technological challenges.
Areas in Applied Physics
-Quantum Materials and Strongly Correlated Systems
-The Physics of Van Der Waals heterostructures for ultrasmall devices and ultrafast applications
-Devices for Quantum Technologies
-Novel Optical Sources