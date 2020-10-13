Faculty positions - Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Full Professor

Mechanobiology Institute (MBI) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) invites applications from outstanding candidates for multiple tenure-track faculty positions at all levels: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Full Professor.

We seek candidates with a commitment to both independent and collaborative interdisciplinary research in a broad area of mechanical and dynamical processes in cell, tissue and organ development, aging, repair and regeneration. Consideration will be given to candidates with a strong track record in incorporating single-cell analysis, omics and bioinformatics, high-throughput screens, and/or computation and modeling. Compelling research programs in other areas, such as advanced methodology development in imaging and image analysis using artificial intelligence, nanobiotechnology, and diagnostics, will also be considered.

Requirements: 

Candidates should have a Ph.D. degree and postdoctoral training in relevant fields, along with demonstrated excellence in research and interest in teaching. A junior faculty candidate is expected to demonstrate significant creativity and independence in research, and participate in teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels. A senior faculty candidate is expected to have an outstanding track record in research, teaching and mentoring, and exhibit leadership and vision.

How to apply: 

Interested candidates are invited to send a cover letter, a Curriculum Vitae with bibliography, a statement of research interest and plan, a teaching statement, contact details of at least 4 referees for Assistant Professor candidates and 6 referees for Associate and Full Professor candidates to the Faculty Recruitment Committee via email at [email protected].

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a campus visit interview. For accelerated consideration, please apply by November 15, 2020; however, applications will be accepted until the available positions are filled.

