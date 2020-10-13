Faculty positions - Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Full Professor

Mechanobiology Institute (MBI) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) invites applications from outstanding candidates for multiple tenure-track faculty positions at all levels: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Full Professor.
We seek candidates with a commitment to both independent and collaborative interdisciplinary research in a broad area of mechanical and dynamical processes in cell, tissue and organ development, aging, repair and regeneration. Consideration will be given to candidates with a strong track record in incorporating single-cell analysis, omics and bioinformatics, high-throughput screens, and/or computation and modeling. Compelling research programs in other areas, such as advanced methodology development in imaging and image analysis using artificial intelligence, nanobiotechnology, and diagnostics, will also be considered.
Candidates should have a Ph.D. degree and postdoctoral training in relevant fields, along with demonstrated excellence in research and interest in teaching. A junior faculty candidate is expected to demonstrate significant creativity and independence in research, and participate in teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels. A senior faculty candidate is expected to have an outstanding track record in research, teaching and mentoring, and exhibit leadership and vision.
Interested candidates are invited to send a cover letter, a Curriculum Vitae with bibliography, a statement of research interest and plan, a teaching statement, contact details of at least 4 referees for Assistant Professor candidates and 6 referees for Associate and Full Professor candidates to the Faculty Recruitment Committee via email at [email protected].
Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a campus visit interview. For accelerated consideration, please apply by November 15, 2020; however, applications will be accepted until the available positions are filled.