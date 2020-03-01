Full-time, non-tenure-track Associate Professor or Professor position for the Chemistry Program in the Nagoya University Global 30 International Programs

The Chemistry Program in the Nagoya University Global 30 International Programs invites applications for a full-time, non-tenure-track Associate Professor or Professor position.
Candidates who have shown excellence in teaching Chemistry in English to students at the undergraduate level are encouraged to apply. The G30 program is known for its small class sizes, motivated students and international atmosphere.
1) Doctoral degree in Chemistry or a related field, with teaching experience
2) Demonstrated ability to advise students at the undergraduate and graduate levels
3) Willingness to participate in the International Programs of the university, including but not limited to teaching courses to Japanese students and some administrative duties
4) Strong interpersonal skills and evidence of success in a multicultural environment with students, faculty, administration and the local community
5) Record of research experience in Physical Chemistry
6) English fluency sufficient to teach abovementioned courses
7) Japanese language proficiency is welcome though not required
Possible courses to be taught in English include:
- Parts of General Chemistry
- Chemistry Seminar, Physical Chemistry I, II, Quantum Chemistry I, II
- Core Physical Chemistry (Graduate school)
For more information, visit http://en.nagoya-u.ac.jp/employment/upload_images/20200204_sci.pdf