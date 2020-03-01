Full-time, non-tenure-track Associate Professor or Professor position for the Chemistry Program in the Nagoya University Global 30 International Programs

1) Doctoral degree in Chemistry or a related field, with teaching experience

2) Demonstrated ability to advise students at the undergraduate and graduate levels

3) Willingness to participate in the International Programs of the university, including but not limited to teaching courses to Japanese students and some administrative duties

4) Strong interpersonal skills and evidence of success in a multicultural environment with students, faculty, administration and the local community

5) Record of research experience in Physical Chemistry

6) English fluency sufficient to teach abovementioned courses

7) Japanese language proficiency is welcome though not required