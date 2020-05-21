Graduate Students in Molecular and Developmental Neuroscience

Kawasaki lab at Kanazawa University, JAPAN, are seeking 2, 3 highly motivated and talented graduate students (master and doctor courses) for our projects on the mechanisms of normal and pathological development of the cerebral cortex.
Our lab carry out basic research using animal models to understand how genetic and environmental factors impact key processes in embryonic and postnatal brain development at the molecular, cellular, and behavioral levels.
For application, please send your CV and statement of research interests and experience to [email protected].
See the following web site for details
https://square.umin.ac.jp/top/kawasaki-lab/e-research.html
Our recent publications
https://square.umin.ac.jp/top/kawasaki-lab/publications.html
Our lab on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/hiroshi.kawasaki.372
Information about our city Kanazawa
https://visitkanazawa.jp/
Hiroshi Kawasaki, MD, PhD
Professor
Dept of Medical Neuroscience
Graduate School of Medical Sciences
Kanazawa University
Takara-machi 13-1, Kanazawa 920-8640, Japan
tel: +81-76-265-2363
E-mail: [email protected]