In the next 30 years, the number of people 65 and up in East and Southeast Asia is expected to double. Rapid population aging requires creative approaches from multiple sectors to create vibrant and resilient societies where people can enjoy long and productive lives.



Now in its third year, the Healthy Aging Prize for Asian Innovation (HAPI) recognizes and amplifies innovative work that seeks to support people as they age, This round of HAPI is now open. Applications must be submitted by May 16, 2022.

The Prize will be awarded to policies, programs, services, and products in the following three categories: Technology & Innovation, Community-Based Initiatives, Supporting Self-Reliance. One Grand Prize winner will be selected in each category and additional finalists will be selected as Second Prize winners.

Launched by the Japan Center for International Exchange (JCIE) in partnership with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) in 2020, HAPI aims to contribute to the United Nations Decade of Healthy Aging, the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, and the Sustainable Development Goals by providing a platform for innovations from one of the world’s most rapidly aging regions.

INNOVATIONS MUST BE A POLICY, PROGRAM, SERVICE, OR PRODUCT THAT FALLS INTO ONE OF THREE CATEGORIES:

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION

New technologies and techniques that encourage healthy and productive aging, that improve the way that older persons receive care, or that provide greater efficiency, safety, and/or convenience for older persons and caregivers

COMMUNITY-BASED INITIATIVES

Community-based approaches—including inter-generational approaches—to keeping older adults healthy, active, engaged, and/or safe

SUPPORTING SELF-RELIANCE

New ways to help older adults maintain, improve, or restore their ability to carry out activities of daily living and to age in place

The Healthy Aging Prize for Asian Innovation is an initiative of ERIA and JCIE, under the auspices of the Japanese government's Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative (AHWIN).