ICSSR-JSPS Joint Call for Research Proposals FY 2025

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) carries out bilateral cooperative programs between India and Japan, with the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) as counterpart organization. It aims to form sustained networks evolved from individual social scientist exchanges, including young social scientists. The program provides financial support to Social Scientists implementing such bilateral joint research projects and seminars between research teams from the two countries.

Eligibility and other conditions

Joint Research Projects

Participants from India: At the time of submitting their application, applicants must hold a full-time or equivalent position as a faculty in the field of social sciences at a public funded university or research institute in India.

Participants from Japan: Researchers at a university or research institute under jurisdiction of JSPS, Japan.

No limitation on number of participants. Researchers who belong to institution/organization in third countries are not allowed to participate.

Duration: Two years

With the exception of fieldwork or presentation of research reports on Joint Research Projects in an international conference, travel costs to third countries are not covered.

Applications submitted to both ICSSR and JSPS and its counterpart organization by the deadlines.

Joint Seminars

Participants from India: At the time of submitting their application, applicants must hold a full-time or equivalent position as a faculty in the field of social sciences at a public funded university or research institute in India.

Participants from Japan: Researchers at a university or research institute under jurisdiction of JSPS, Japan.

No limitation on number of participants; Researchers from third countries may participate in seminars under the condition that they cover their own expenses.

Duration: One Week

Seminars are to be held either in India or Japan.

Applications submitted to both ICSSR and JSPS and its counterpart organization by the deadlines.

Application guidelines

Indian and Japanese team leaders should be sure that their counterpart submits a matching application. Applications submitted by one side only will not be accepted.

Applications submitted by one side only will not be accepted. Based on an agreement, the sending side will cover international travel expenses and insurance costs while the receiving side will cover domestic travel expenses and maintenance allowances. Costs associated with holding seminars will be covered by the receiving side.

For researchers in India, visit the ICSSR website here: https://icssr.org/icssr-jsps-japan-joint-call-research-proposals-fy-2025

For researchers in Japan, visit the JSPS website here: https://www.jsps.go.jp/j-bilat/semina/shinsei_bosyu.html

Deadline for applications

Applications must be submitted on or before September 3, 2024.