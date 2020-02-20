International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF)

For the next eight years, the IWMF will make an annual total of $230,000 worth of grants to support women journalists in their projects and endeavors. The fund is not limited in either the grant dollar amount or the number of grants awarded within the annual total.

Eligibility

An applicant must identify as a woman and be a full-time professional practicing journalist with more than 3 years of journalism experience. Teams may apply, but the team leader must be a woman journalist and the group must include at least 50 percent women.

About the Fund

The IWMF’s Howard G. Buffett Fund for Women Journalists supports the production of ambitious projects and underreported, globally important stories. For the next eight years, the IWMF will make an annual total of $230,000 worth of grants to support women journalists in their projects and endeavors. The fund is not limited in either the grant dollar amount or the number of grants awarded within the annual total.

The fund was designed to help women journalists from around the world by providing grantees support to

Expose under-reported but critical global issues

Undertake ambitious projects that challenge traditional media narratives

Develop field-based expertise and strengthen careers

Pursue critical skills training and leadership opportunities

Launch entrepreneurial news projects or acquire the skill to do so

A voting committee comprised of distinguished IWMF Board Members, Courage in Journalism Awardees, former IWMF grantees, and senior practicing journalists and editors will select grantees.

The Fund for Women Journalists is accepting applications on a rolling basis. Applicants will be notified of the fund’s grant decisions approximately 3 weeks after submission. We will work with individual grants recipients to determine a completion timeline that best suits the project – most project timelines are six months to one year long and funds are distributed when the grant recipients are chosen.

Applicants are encouraged to consider their project publication or production plans in advance of submission and may include an optional letter of support for their project.

For more information, visit https://www.iwmf.org/our-programs/grant-application-guide/