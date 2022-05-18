IT Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities:
* Provide IT support for staff
* Provide AV support for meetings, events and conferences
* Ensure proper administration, management and security of computers, printers and network infrastructure
* Assist staff in computer/printer/scanner setup
* Maintain and update websites, web applications, cloud services and virtual machines
* Software distribution & license monitoring
* Assist in managing local servers
* Work with vendors for procurement or maintenance of systems and equipment
* Any other duties as assigned by management
Qualifications
Requirements:
* Bachelor’s degree or Diploma holders in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related fields
* Motivated, good team player and like helping people
* Good verbal and written communication
* Good problem solving and analytical skills