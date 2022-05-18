IT Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities:

    *    Provide IT support for staff
    *    Provide AV support for meetings, events and conferences
    *    Ensure proper administration, management and security of computers, printers and network infrastructure
    *    Assist staff in computer/printer/scanner setup
    *    Maintain and update websites, web applications, cloud services and virtual machines
    *    Software distribution & license monitoring
    *    Assist in managing local servers
    *    Work with vendors for procurement or maintenance of systems and equipment
    *    Any other duties as assigned by management
 

Qualifications

Requirements:
   *    Bachelor’s degree or Diploma holders in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related fields
   *    Motivated, good team player and like helping people
   *    Good verbal and written communication
   *    Good problem solving and analytical skills

How to apply: 

Please apply here.

Singapore
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
18 May 2022