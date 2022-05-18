IT Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities:

* Provide IT support for staff

* Provide AV support for meetings, events and conferences

* Ensure proper administration, management and security of computers, printers and network infrastructure

* Assist staff in computer/printer/scanner setup

* Maintain and update websites, web applications, cloud services and virtual machines

* Software distribution & license monitoring

* Assist in managing local servers

* Work with vendors for procurement or maintenance of systems and equipment

* Any other duties as assigned by management



Qualifications

Requirements:

* Bachelor’s degree or Diploma holders in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related fields

* Motivated, good team player and like helping people

* Good verbal and written communication

* Good problem solving and analytical skills