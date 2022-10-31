JCOM CALL FOR ABSTRACTS: Special Issue "Science Communication in Higher Education: Global Perspectives on the Teaching of Science Communication"

The Journal of Science Communication (JCOM) has announced a special issue called "Science Communication in Higher Education: Global Perspectives on the Teaching of Science Communication." JCOM invites research articles, practice insights and essays that fall within the scope of JCOM. As well as work stemming from the European research projects RETHINK, QUEST, CONCISE, NEWSERA, TRESCA, ParCos, ENJOI, and GlobalSCAPE, JCOM is especially interested in hearing about science communication teaching that is happening in different parts of the world.

Themes:

Practice insights demonstrating how science communication is taught in different contexts around the world

Critical commentaries highlighting the similarities and differences in how science communication is taught across different regions

Empirical research articles presenting findings from research focused on the development, delivery, and evaluation of science communication degree programmes

Historical overviews charting the establishment and development of science communication in higher education institutions

Case studies sharing module descriptors or resources to help improve science communication teaching as a global practice

Reflections on the current state of how science communication is taught

Aspects of and approaches to science communication pedagogy that could be improved going forward, including ways to improve inclusion and accessibility

Timeline:

Call for abstracts: 31 October 2022

Abstract submission deadline: 21 December 2022

Communication regarding selection of abstracts: 31 January 2023

Deadline for full manuscripts: 31 May 2023

Peer review complete: 30 September 2023

Target date for publication: 30 November 2023

Timeline Procedure:

300-word abstracts (or article outlines) should be submitted by 21 December 2022, to [email protected].

The abstract should include:

the type of science communication teaching, or related research question, to be discussed, the context of the teaching along with a critical or pedagogical perspective that will be used, and the expected findings, recommendations, or conclusions. The abstract must indicate whether the contribution is intended as a research article (typically 5,000 to 7,500 words), a practice insight (3,000 to 5,000 words), or an essay (3,500 to 4,500 words).

You are welcome to consult with the editors of this special issue (see names below) about your article ideas and potential angles or approaches. Decisions will be communicated to the authors by January 31st, 2022. Invited paper submissions, adhering to the journal’s style guide, will be due May 31st, 2023, and will be submitted directly to the submission site for JCOM the Journal of Science Communication: https://jcom.sissa.it/jcom/index.jsp where they will undergo peer review following the usual procedures of the journal. Please note that the invitation to submit a full article does not guarantee acceptance into the special issue. The target date for publication is November 2023.

Special Issue Guest Editors:

For more details, visit the JCOM Call for Abstracts.