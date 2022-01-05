Journalist Fellowship at the Reuters Institute is now open

Applications for the 2022/2023 fellowship cohorts (starting in October 2022, January 2023 and April 2023) are now open. The final deadline for applications is 14 February 2022 (23:59 UK time). Click here for more information and how to apply.

Through personal research, seminars, networking events and discussions with your peers, you will further your understanding of journalism, the news industry and your place in it. While you are in Oxford, you will work on a project that will be of direct impact to you, your career, your newsroom and the wider media industry, bringing in what you learn during your time in the fellowship. This is a programme for working journalists and editors who will return to journalism after spending a few months with us.

What's unique about the programme?

We accept around 30 Journalist Fellows from around the world each year, each of whom bring fascinating insights and a wealth of experience to the institute. Here’s what is unique about our programme:

You will be embedded in a cutting-edge institution that is shaping key media debates. The Reuters Institute produces factsheets and reports on the main challenges of the industry.

You will be part of an institution with a global outlook. Our Journalist Fellows come from all over the world. They share ideas and experiences of working in different countries and different mediums.

You will be part of one of the world’s greatest universities. Oxford offers unrivalled study facilities, leading research centres, extensive learning support and a global reputation.

You will be just one hour from London by train, providing convenient access to some of the world’s leading news publishers like The Guardian, the Financial Times and the BBC.

How long are the Fellowships?

Fellowships last three or six months, depending on their funding. They begin in either October, January or April. We will advise you on the best days to arrive in Oxford. Our calendar follows the university’s term dates.

Fellows should refrain from professional work during the fellowship months. You are expected to be here during term time for the entire duration of your fellowship. You will be able to travel for short periods as long as you don’t miss any scheduled events.

Are Fellowships fully funded?

Most journalists on the programme are fully funded. Successful applicants get their fees covered and receive a monthly stipend of £2,000, which will be enough to cover the cost of accommodation, food, and general living expenses. We will also cover the cost of travel to and from the UK and any visa costs.

Additionally, some Journalist Fellows are employees of sponsoring organisations which run their own application process and selection criteria. Please contact us if you want more information on joining the fellowship with these or any other sources of funding.

Can I apply?

To be considered for one of our journalist fellowships, you must have a minimum of five years' journalistic experience, or in rare cases demonstrate the equivalent level of expertise. Our Journalist Fellowships are open to journalists from all over the world, including Europe, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Latin America.

You will be able to understand and join in discussions in English. You can find more information on the university's English language requirements here.

What do fellow do at the Institute?

From personal study in the University of Oxford’s magnificent libraries to informal conversations with your global cohort of Journalist Fellows, each aspect of the programme will increase your appreciation of the challenges and the opportunities of the current news ecosystem. The programme is designed to challenge you, to offer a fresh perspective on your role as a journalist, and to enable you to share and receive best practice on the issues that matter to you.

- Your first week

You will jump into the deep end with a series of seminars and discussions on some of the key issues affecting journalism, including misinformation, trust, sustainability, audience engagement, press freedom and more. You will also enjoy dinners, drinks, walks and plenty of opportunities to get to know your colleagues and the people working at the Institute.

- Our seminars and conferences

Every week you will take part in regular seminars led by distinguished journalists, editors, industry leaders and academics from around the world. You will also get many chances to talk with your colleagues and learn about the challenges journalism is facing in their countries and what can be done to address them. You will also attend high-level conferences and talks put on by other academic and industry organisations. See some of our previous seminars and events.

- Events in Oxford

Additionally, you will be able to attend the many talks and lectures taking place in Oxford on journalism, the media and wider issues like politics, international relations, cultural studies, technology and more. Here are a few links where you can check them.

- The project

This is not an academic course, but you will spend much of your time working on a project that is relevant for you, your newsroom or the wider industry. We will guide you closely on planning your project and accessing the resources that are available to you. See projects by our former Journalist Fellows.

- Symposiums

At the end of each term, Journalist Fellows put together a symposium with presentations and panel discussions around a particular theme. These discussions are based on what they have learned during their time in Oxford but also on professional experiences they are willing to share. These events are open to the public, often take place in London, and are great opportunities to raise your profile.

Applications are now open

Applications for the 2022/2023 fellowship cohorts (starting in October 2022, January 2023 and April 2023) are now open. The final deadline for applications is 14 February 2022 (23:59 UK time). Click here for more information and how to apply.