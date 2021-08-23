Lab Executive - GeDaC

Duties & Responsibilities

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments including culturing cell lines, nucleic acids extraction, PCR, and other related protocols

- Prepare sequencing libraries, perform quality assessment and sequencing runs

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results, ensuring proper documentation of experiments and sequencing runs

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance including troubleshooting of experiments and sequencing runs

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to ensure that lab consumables required for experiments are adequately stocked

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- assist to ensure the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team including assistance in billings, procurement, and maintenace of consumables inventory

- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

d) Any other duties as required

Requirements

B.Sc on molecular biology, genetics, or related fields

At least 1 year of experience working in molecular biology laboratory

Hands-on laboratory experience with cell culture, extraction of nucleic acids, PCR, and other related protocols

Meticulous and organized

Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills

Excellent written and spoken English

Preferences

Experience with chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-seq), library preparation

Knowledge on Next-Generation Sequencing