Lab Executive - GeDaC

Duties & Responsibilities

 a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments including culturing cell lines, nucleic acids extraction, PCR, and other related protocols

- Prepare sequencing libraries, perform quality assessment and sequencing runs

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results, ensuring proper documentation of experiments and sequencing runs

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance including troubleshooting of experiments and sequencing runs

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

 b) Laboratory:

- to ensure that lab consumables required for experiments are adequately stocked

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- assist to ensure the general cleanliness of the lab

 c) Administrative duties:

- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team including assistance in billings, procurement, and maintenace of consumables inventory

- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

 d) Any other duties as required

 

Requirements

  • B.Sc on molecular biology, genetics, or related fields
  • At least 1 year of experience working in molecular biology laboratory
  • Hands-on laboratory experience with cell culture, extraction of nucleic acids, PCR, and other related protocols
  • Meticulous and organized
  • Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent written and spoken English

Preferences

  • Experience with chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-seq), library preparation

Knowledge on Next-Generation Sequencing

 

How to apply: 

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time