Lab Executive - GeDaC

Duties & Responsibilities
a) Research:
- to carry out assigned experiments including culturing cell lines, nucleic acids extraction, PCR, and other related protocols
- Prepare sequencing libraries, perform quality assessment and sequencing runs
- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results, ensuring proper documentation of experiments and sequencing runs
- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance including troubleshooting of experiments and sequencing runs
- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
b) Laboratory:
- to ensure that lab consumables required for experiments are adequately stocked
- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks
- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments
- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
- assist to ensure the general cleanliness of the lab
c) Administrative duties:
- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team including assistance in billings, procurement, and maintenace of consumables inventory
- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases
- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies
d) Any other duties as required
Requirements
- B.Sc on molecular biology, genetics, or related fields
- At least 1 year of experience working in molecular biology laboratory
- Hands-on laboratory experience with cell culture, extraction of nucleic acids, PCR, and other related protocols
- Meticulous and organized
- Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills
- Excellent written and spoken English
Preferences
- Experience with chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-seq), library preparation
Knowledge on Next-Generation Sequencing