Laboratory Executive - A/Prof. Osato's Lab

Duties And Responsiblities

a) Facility and laboratory:

- Be responsible for the operation and maintenance of flow cytometry machines

- To provide flow sorting service for users

- To ensure that the facility/lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for smooth operation of the facility

- To ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

b) Research:

- Responsible for maintenance/management of the laboratory mouse colony

- To properly and systematically plan, perform and record mouse breeding schemes

- To assist in carrying out animal experiments and downstream analysis with supervisors

c) Administrative duties:

- To perform procurement and payment of facility/laboratory items in a timely manner

Qualifications

- BSc degree in life sciences or its equivalent. Candidates with relevant experience are welcome to apply

- Prior experience in flow operation or animal (mouse) handling is an added advantage

- Background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology

- Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

- Fluent in spoken and written English

Applications should include in a single PDF a cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references