LABORATORY EXECUTIVE - Dr Dennis Kappei’s Lab (Quantitative Mass Spectrometry/Clinical Proteomics)

Our team addresses research questions on nucleic acid-protein interactions with quantitative mass spectrometry, cell biological and genetic approaches applied to cancer research and we further support research activities at CSI as part of the Quantitative Proteomics Core with quantitative proteomics solutions to study protein expression, protein interactions as well as post-translational modifications.

Specifically, the successful candidate will support the team in terms of sample processing, maintenance of the mass spectrometer, establishing of novel proteomics approaches with a particular focus on Clinical Proteomics applications. In addition, the work scope will include administrative duties (including ordering and budgeting) and general laboratory organization (including safety standards). We are offering a position in a stimulating, diverse and international research environment as well as the opportunity to gain expertise in a highly demanded technology.

Requirements:

Degree in life sciences or equivalent; fresh graduates are welcome to apply

Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

Outstanding organizational skills

Practical experience with mass spectrometry work and molecular biology techniques are an added advantage but not a requirement.

Applications should include in a single PDF a 1-page cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references. Please send applications with the reference “Quantitative Proteomics LE” to:

Dr. Dennis Kappei

Principal Investigator

CSI Singapore

Email: dennis.kappei[at]nus.edu.sg

Further information on the Kappei lab, Quantitative Proteomics Core & Cancer Science Institute of Singapore as well as working at CSI.

