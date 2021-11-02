Laboratory Executive - Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility

We are seeking a highly motivated candidate as a Laboratory Executive who can provide support to the Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility in terms of facility/laboratory, research and administrative needs. A candidate should be committed, self-motivated, conscientious, and able to work independently.
Duties & Responsibilities
a) Facility and laboratory
- Be responsible for the operation and maintenance of flow cytometry machines
- To provide flow sorting service for users
- To ensure that the facility/lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for smooth operation of the facility
- To ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
b) Research
- Responsible for maintenance/management of the laboratory mouse colony
- To properly and systematically plan, perform and record mouse breeding schemes
- To assist in carrying out animal experiments and downstream analysis with supervisors
c) Administrative duties
- To perform procurement and payment of facility/laboratory items in a timely manner
Requirements:
- BSc degree in life sciences or its equivalent. Fresh graduates are welcome to apply
- Prior experience in flow operation or animal (mouse) handling is an added advantage
- Background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology
- Excellent communication skills and good team spirit
- Fluent in spoken and written English
Applications should include in a single PDF a cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references.
