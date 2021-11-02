Laboratory Executive - Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility

We are seeking a highly motivated candidate as a Laboratory Executive who can provide support to the Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility in terms of facility/laboratory, research and administrative needs. A candidate should be committed, self-motivated, conscientious, and able to work independently.

Duties & Responsibilities

a) Facility and laboratory

- Be responsible for the operation and maintenance of flow cytometry machines

- To provide flow sorting service for users

- To ensure that the facility/lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for smooth operation of the facility

- To ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

b) Research

- Responsible for maintenance/management of the laboratory mouse colony

- To properly and systematically plan, perform and record mouse breeding schemes

- To assist in carrying out animal experiments and downstream analysis with supervisors

c) Administrative duties    

-  To perform procurement and payment of facility/laboratory items in a timely manner

Requirements:

- BSc degree in life sciences or its equivalent. Fresh graduates are welcome to apply

- Prior experience in flow operation or animal (mouse) handling is an added advantage

- Background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology

- Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

- Fluent in spoken and written English

How to apply: 

Applications should include in a single PDF a cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references.

 Apply here.

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time