Laboratory Executive (Microscopy) – Dr Anand Jeyasekharan

Duties and Responsibilities

Technical Role:

Responsible for setting up, maintenance and oversight of usage of the microscopes Responsible for day-to-day upkeep of the microscopes including keeping stock of replacement light bulbs and other spare parts, immersion oil and lens paper Provide staff assisted service in the operation of the microscopy equipment upon request Assist users in the acquisition, and processing of images when necessary Provide training and technical support to users Monitoring user compliance of microscope usage guidelines and safety requirement Work closely with IT to install and maintain image capture software and analysis programs, to maintain an efficient data storage management for storage and easy access of images Work with users to keep the microscopy workspace clean and tidy

Administrative Role:

Coordinating and renewing service contracts for the various microscopes Assist in the purchasing of reagents, consumables, and equipment for the MMA Core Assist in the booking and charging for microscope/MMA Core equipment usage Preparation of safety documents, SOPS and risk assessments for the microscopy session

Qualification Required and Area of Discipline

Bachelor’s Degree in life sciences, biomedical sciences, biochemistry, pharmaceutical sciences or equivalent from an accredited University.

Required Competencies and Capabilities (Skills, Experiences and Professional Licences)

Trained in the use of confocal microscopes, and wide field microscopes Good knowledge in the working principles of microscopes Knowledge of microscope observation techniques Experience in performing similar tasks will be an advantage Knowledge or education in a field related to histology, anatomy or biomedical, while not essential, will be considered favourably Good verbal and written communication skills Computer proficiency – MS Word, Excel, Power Point

Other attributes:

Good work attitude

good organisation skills

able to multi-task

Can work independently and as a team

Can perform under pressure

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications with their curriculum vitae to include past working experience with microscopes and educational record, cover letter, certificates of qualifications, and contacts of at least 2 professional references.

Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.