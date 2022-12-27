Laboratory Executive (Microscopy) – Dr Anand Jeyasekharan

This position is an appointment to CSI MMA Core. The microscopy section of the MMA Core offers scientists a variety of confocal (Zeiss LSM880 with Airy Scan, Nikon A1R), widefield epifluorescence and live-time imaging microscopes (Zeiss and Olympus) to facilitate good-quality image acquisition for their research. We are looking for a meticulous and dedicated staff to anchor the day-to-day running of our microscopy session including the training new users and helping to optimise the settings of the equipment for optimal imaging of research materials. This staff will also assist in various administrative duties including purchasing and billing, as well in contributing towards other core services when appropriate.
Duties and Responsibilities
Technical Role:
- Responsible for setting up, maintenance and oversight of usage of the microscopes
- Responsible for day-to-day upkeep of the microscopes including keeping stock of replacement light bulbs and other spare parts, immersion oil and lens paper
- Provide staff assisted service in the operation of the microscopy equipment upon request
- Assist users in the acquisition, and processing of images when necessary
- Provide training and technical support to users
- Monitoring user compliance of microscope usage guidelines and safety requirement
- Work closely with IT to install and maintain image capture software and analysis programs, to maintain an efficient data storage management for storage and easy access of images
- Work with users to keep the microscopy workspace clean and tidy
Administrative Role:
- Coordinating and renewing service contracts for the various microscopes
- Assist in the purchasing of reagents, consumables, and equipment for the MMA Core
- Assist in the booking and charging for microscope/MMA Core equipment usage
- Preparation of safety documents, SOPS and risk assessments for the microscopy session
Qualification Required and Area of Discipline
Bachelor’s Degree in life sciences, biomedical sciences, biochemistry, pharmaceutical sciences or equivalent from an accredited University.
Required Competencies and Capabilities (Skills, Experiences and Professional Licences)
- Trained in the use of confocal microscopes, and wide field microscopes
- Good knowledge in the working principles of microscopes
- Knowledge of microscope observation techniques
- Experience in performing similar tasks will be an advantage
- Knowledge or education in a field related to histology, anatomy or biomedical, while not essential, will be considered favourably
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Computer proficiency – MS Word, Excel, Power Point
Other attributes:
- Good work attitude
- good organisation skills
- able to multi-task
- Can work independently and as a team
- Can perform under pressure
Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications with their curriculum vitae to include past working experience with microscopes and educational record, cover letter, certificates of qualifications, and contacts of at least 2 professional references.
Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.