Laboratory Executive (Operations and Safety)

The position exists to provide Operations support and Safety oversight for Central Lab Operations in CSI.

Operations Support
•    Supervisory role as Floor manager
•    Contact personnel for equipment, facilities breakdown calls and rectifications
•    Maintenance of mycoplasma room facility including monitoring of monthly reports submission
•    Scheduling of freezer defrosting and upkeep of TMS (Temperature Monitoring System) contacts
•    Maintain, allocate and upkeep of cryostorage facilities including cryostorage tanks and chest freezers
•    Upkeep of Institute assets and facilities
•    Plan, schedule and oversee roster duties
•    Provide procurement support for Central Operations team including high value purchases and timely submission of invoices for payment processing.

Safety Support
•    Deputy Safety and Health Coordinator
•    To assist with safety committee/ safety lead meetings and safety management review
•    Assist to provide safety training, safety promotion and safety drills
•    To review and update institute documents periodically
•    To maintain, update & upkeep of safety folder
•    Monitor and assist with all license application/renewal/termination
•    Schedule timely recertification of equipment covered under safety regulations
•    Conduct various document inspection on labs to ensure compliance with NUS requirement and legal requirement 
•    Arrange audit schedule and conduct internal audit for labs, to prepare institute and labs for external inspections
•    Handle safety and health related queries from the ground and follow-up thereafter
•    To assist safety team with accident/Incident investigations, filing of report and rectifications

Any Other Duties
•    Ad-hoc job duties as assigned by management

 

Requirements

•    University degree in the relevant field
•    Ability to speak and write well in English
•    2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab
•    Previous Lab safety-related experience will be an added advantage 

•    Knowledge of: 
o    Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry. 
o    Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care. 
o    Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security. 
o    General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards 
o    IRB, ORMC (previosly OSHE) & IACUC regulations
o    Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals. 

•    Ability to:
o    Work cooperatively and effectively with others
o    Communicate well and empathize

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
30 Oct 2022