Laboratory Executive (Operations and Safety)

The position exists to provide Operations support and Safety oversight for Central Lab Operations in CSI.
Operations Support
• Supervisory role as Floor manager
• Contact personnel for equipment, facilities breakdown calls and rectifications
• Maintenance of mycoplasma room facility including monitoring of monthly reports submission
• Scheduling of freezer defrosting and upkeep of TMS (Temperature Monitoring System) contacts
• Maintain, allocate and upkeep of cryostorage facilities including cryostorage tanks and chest freezers
• Upkeep of Institute assets and facilities
• Plan, schedule and oversee roster duties
• Provide procurement support for Central Operations team including high value purchases and timely submission of invoices for payment processing.
Safety Support
• Deputy Safety and Health Coordinator
• To assist with safety committee/ safety lead meetings and safety management review
• Assist to provide safety training, safety promotion and safety drills
• To review and update institute documents periodically
• To maintain, update & upkeep of safety folder
• Monitor and assist with all license application/renewal/termination
• Schedule timely recertification of equipment covered under safety regulations
• Conduct various document inspection on labs to ensure compliance with NUS requirement and legal requirement
• Arrange audit schedule and conduct internal audit for labs, to prepare institute and labs for external inspections
• Handle safety and health related queries from the ground and follow-up thereafter
• To assist safety team with accident/Incident investigations, filing of report and rectifications
Any Other Duties
• Ad-hoc job duties as assigned by management
Requirements
• University degree in the relevant field
• Ability to speak and write well in English
• 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab
• Previous Lab safety-related experience will be an added advantage
• Knowledge of:
o Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.
o Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.
o Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.
o General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards
o IRB, ORMC (previosly OSHE) & IACUC regulations
o Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.
• Ability to:
o Work cooperatively and effectively with others
o Communicate well and empathize