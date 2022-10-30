Laboratory Executive (Operations and Safety)

Operations Support

• Supervisory role as Floor manager

• Contact personnel for equipment, facilities breakdown calls and rectifications

• Maintenance of mycoplasma room facility including monitoring of monthly reports submission

• Scheduling of freezer defrosting and upkeep of TMS (Temperature Monitoring System) contacts

• Maintain, allocate and upkeep of cryostorage facilities including cryostorage tanks and chest freezers

• Upkeep of Institute assets and facilities

• Plan, schedule and oversee roster duties

• Provide procurement support for Central Operations team including high value purchases and timely submission of invoices for payment processing.

Safety Support

• Deputy Safety and Health Coordinator

• To assist with safety committee/ safety lead meetings and safety management review

• Assist to provide safety training, safety promotion and safety drills

• To review and update institute documents periodically

• To maintain, update & upkeep of safety folder

• Monitor and assist with all license application/renewal/termination

• Schedule timely recertification of equipment covered under safety regulations

• Conduct various document inspection on labs to ensure compliance with NUS requirement and legal requirement

• Arrange audit schedule and conduct internal audit for labs, to prepare institute and labs for external inspections

• Handle safety and health related queries from the ground and follow-up thereafter

• To assist safety team with accident/Incident investigations, filing of report and rectifications

Any Other Duties

• Ad-hoc job duties as assigned by management

Requirements

• University degree in the relevant field

• Ability to speak and write well in English

• 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab

• Previous Lab safety-related experience will be an added advantage

• Knowledge of:

o Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.

o Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.

o Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.

o General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards

o IRB, ORMC (previosly OSHE) & IACUC regulations

o Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.

• Ability to:

o Work cooperatively and effectively with others

o Communicate well and empathize