Laboratory Executive - Prof. Chng Wee Joo's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables

- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

- to plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the team are met

- to assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his/her grants and other sources of funding

- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required by the lab or project

- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

d) Any other duties as required

Qualifications

•University degree

•Ability to speak and write well in English

Knowledge of:

•Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.

•Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.

•Principles, techniques and terminology used in the examination of clinical and animal samples.

•Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology.

•Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.

•Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.

•Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.

•Packaging and shipping of diagnostic, infectious and hazardous materials.

•Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.

•General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards

•IRB, OSHE & IACUC regulations

Ability to:

•Perform laboratory tests

•Work cooperatively and effectively with others