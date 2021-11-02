Laboratory Executive - Prof. H. Phillip Koeffler’s lab

We are looking for a highly motivated candidate to join us as a Laboratory Executive in Prof. H. Phillip Koeffler’s lab in Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI), in collaboration with Dr. Ding Lingwen from Department of Pathology.
Duties & Responsibilities:
The candidate will assist the team in research activities, including performing experiments (e.g., sample processing, real time PCR and western blot); and providing budget management and support for existing and ongoing projects.
The candidate will learn and conduct experiments related to breast cancer research and cancer immunotherapy, and will be exposed to latest cutting-edge technologies such as CRISPR, NGS sequencing etc.
Recent Publications of Prof Koeffler’s lab can be found in Google Scholar.
Requirements:
- Highly motivated, hardworking and have a passion for research.
- Degree in life sciences or equivalent.
- Experience in molecular biology would be an added advantage.
Applications should include in a PDF with a curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of 2-3 professional references.
Please send applications to:
Prof Koeffler: [email protected] and Dr Ding Lingwen: [email protected]