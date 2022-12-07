Laboratory Executive/Research Assistant – Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Core – A/Prof Takaomi Sanda

Requirements:

University degree (biology, biomedical science, biotechnology or related area).

Ability to speak and write well in English.

Prior experience operating flow cytometry is required.

Prior experience working with animal model (mouse and/or zebrafish) is preferable.

Knowledge of: 1) basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, 2) principles, techniques and terminology used in biology.

Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals, including Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Job scope:

1. Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility

To be in charge for the daily operation and maintenance of flow cytometry machines (analyzer and sorters).

To provide flow sorting service for users.

To provide technical advices for users.

To ensure that the facility is adequately stocked with buffers, clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for smooth operation of the facility.

To ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed.

To record the utilization of flow cytometry machines and report to the institute.

*Research or Administrative Tasks

* The candidate can select either research track (appointed as a Research Assistant) or administrative tack (appointed as a Laboratory Executive).

2.a) Research tasks

To maintain animal (mouse and/or zebrafish) colonies, including breeding and genotyping procedures.

To monitor phenotypes (e,g, tumor development, hematopoietic phenotypes).

To isolate tissues (e.g., bone marrow, thymus, spleen) from the animals.

To harvest cells, protein, RNA or DNA from animal tissues, cell lines or bacteria.

To perform experiments including PCR, immunoprecipitation and Western blot.

b) Administrative tasks

To liaise with the central operation team, committees and the administrative office to assist the lab.

To maintain a systematic and proper record of documents (e.g., budget spending).

To maintain the CSI virus rooms.

To be responsible for purchasing necessary chemicals, reagents and equipment as required by the lab or project.

To liaise with the vendors to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies.

Applications should include full curriculum vitae and indicate the names of at least 2 referees