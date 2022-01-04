Laboratory Executive/Research Assistant - Prof. Yoshiaki Ito’s Lab

To provide support to the Principal Investigator and his team in research projects and maintenance of laboratory inventory and administration.

Research

  • Primarily assist with mouse maintenance and experiments (including genotyping, dissection, tissue sectioning and immunohistochemistry)
  • To carry out assigned molecular and cell biology experiments i.e. gene cloning, transfection and RNA and protein extraction.
  • To assist with cell culture and immunoprecipitation (IP) experiments.

Laboratory

  • Responsible for maintenance of laboratory equipment
  • Keeping records of experiments and protocols
  • Ensure laboratory safety and regulatory compliance
  • Assist with laboratory inventory and procurement when required

Requirements:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences or similar fields, preferably with Honours
  • Proficiency in the field of molecular and cellular biology including molecular cloning, RNA/protein extraction, real-time PCR, western blotting and cell culture
  • Prior experience in a molecular biology laboratory and experience with immunofluorescence technique highly preferred
  • Highly motivated individual with an inquisitive mind and strong analytical, technical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent command of English
  • Team player with good and effective communication skills

https://careers.nus.edu.sg/job-invite/11209/

How to apply: 

Applications should include a cover letter, full curriculum vitae and contact information of 2 referees and send them to April Chan ([email protected]).

Further information about the laboratory and institute can be found at:

https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/yoshiaki-ito/

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
04 Jan 2022