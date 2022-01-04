Laboratory Executive/Research Assistant - Prof. Yoshiaki Ito’s Lab

To provide support to the Principal Investigator and his team in research projects and maintenance of laboratory inventory and administration.
Research
- Primarily assist with mouse maintenance and experiments (including genotyping, dissection, tissue sectioning and immunohistochemistry)
- To carry out assigned molecular and cell biology experiments i.e. gene cloning, transfection and RNA and protein extraction.
- To assist with cell culture and immunoprecipitation (IP) experiments.
Laboratory
- Responsible for maintenance of laboratory equipment
- Keeping records of experiments and protocols
- Ensure laboratory safety and regulatory compliance
- Assist with laboratory inventory and procurement when required
Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences or similar fields, preferably with Honours
- Proficiency in the field of molecular and cellular biology including molecular cloning, RNA/protein extraction, real-time PCR, western blotting and cell culture
- Prior experience in a molecular biology laboratory and experience with immunofluorescence technique highly preferred
- Highly motivated individual with an inquisitive mind and strong analytical, technical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent command of English
- Team player with good and effective communication skills
How to apply:
Applications should include a cover letter, full curriculum vitae and contact information of 2 referees and send them to April Chan ([email protected]).
Further information about the laboratory and institute can be found at: