Laboratory Technologist - Prof. Goh Boon Cher's Lab

We are looking for a dedicated candidate to provide support to the Principal Investigator and his team to assist in research activities including clinical sample processing and maintenance of the laboratory.

Duties And Responsibilities

Research:

-    To support clinical studies by handling sample processing which include PBMC extraction from patient plasma, nucleic acid extraction, and preparation of samples for analysis. 
-    To archive, cryopreserve and store the samples in an organised manner.
-    To systematically record all samples.

Laboratory duties:

-    To maintain the general cleanliness of the lab.
-    To keep track of the consumption rate of lab consumables and reagents.
-    To perform routine check on lab equipment.
-    To prepare buffer and reagents for experiments.

Administrative role:

-    To handle general lab purchasing, eg ordering and procurement, goods delivery and prompt payment of purchase orders.
-    To help with updating standard operating protocols and risk assessments

 

Qualifications

-    Diploma or B.Sc on related degree (Biological science, biomedical science, or biotechnology)
-    Working experience in a biological research laboratory.
-    Preferred to have basic molecular technologies (basic cell culture, blood processing and/or DNA/RNA work).
-    Meticulous and organized, with good attention to detail.
-    Team and motivated worker.

How to apply: 

Kindly send your application to:

Amelia Lau - [email protected]

Cancer Science Institute, National University of Singapore

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
24 Mar 2022