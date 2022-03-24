Laboratory Technologist - Prof. Goh Boon Cher's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

Research:

- To support clinical studies by handling sample processing which include PBMC extraction from patient plasma, nucleic acid extraction, and preparation of samples for analysis.

- To archive, cryopreserve and store the samples in an organised manner.

- To systematically record all samples.

Laboratory duties:

- To maintain the general cleanliness of the lab.

- To keep track of the consumption rate of lab consumables and reagents.

- To perform routine check on lab equipment.

- To prepare buffer and reagents for experiments.

Administrative role:

- To handle general lab purchasing, eg ordering and procurement, goods delivery and prompt payment of purchase orders.

- To help with updating standard operating protocols and risk assessments

Qualifications

- Diploma or B.Sc on related degree (Biological science, biomedical science, or biotechnology)

- Working experience in a biological research laboratory.

- Preferred to have basic molecular technologies (basic cell culture, blood processing and/or DNA/RNA work).

- Meticulous and organized, with good attention to detail.

- Team and motivated worker.