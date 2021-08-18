Mekong Connections Civil Society Grants - Call for applications

Mekong Connections Civil Society Grants are provided to strengthen the role of civil society organizations in the Lower Mekong region in any ONE of these topic areas:

Protecting water-related ecosystems of the Mekong, Ayeryarwady, and other rivers;

Combating the illegal traffic in wildlife; OR

Understanding the connections between human, animal and ecosystem health (the ‘One Health’ approach to health security).

Grants of up to US $24,999 are available for one-year projects. Successful applicants will also take part in capacity-building webinars and networking opportunities.

Mekong Connections is a program led by Pact, a US-based NGO with an office for the Mekong region in Bangkok, Thailand. Pact is partnering with the US Government under its Mekong-US Partnership to promote good governance and enable civil society voices to contribute to public decision making for healthy people and ecosystems. Through the program, Pact will help civil society organizations to shape their project outcomes into policy recommendations or other information for public discussion and debate.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Your organization can be registered in any country but your work must be in one or more of the Lower Mekong countries of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Viet Nam.

Your project must plan to develop solutions or policy recommendations through research and collaboration with local communities, academics or other civil society groups.

All projects must support governance and transparency of public decision making on one of the above topic areas. For example, your work could include: research with local communities on animal-human disease transmission in forested areas; strategies to combat illegal trade in a certain type of wildlife; or tools to identify hotspots for waterborne diseases.

FIND OUT MORE

Applications are open until 30 September 2021. Successful applicants will be awarded grants in late October 2021. Come to an open online session to learn more about this opportunity.

Wednesday 25 August 2021 at 10 AM ICT https://zoom.us/j/93204150402

Monday 30 August 2021 at 1 PM ICT https://zoom.us/j/97149403755

Write to the Mekong Connections team at [email protected] for more information.

Go to https://www.pactworld.org/country/thailand/procurementto download the application package.